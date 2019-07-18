Defense Stifles Kingfish for Rafters Victory

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (9-4) pitcher Gareth Stroh took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and Rafters pitching combined to shutout the Kenosha Kingfish (4-10) 1-0 on Thursday.

Harry Fullerton hit an RBI single to bring Edarian Williams home and put the Rafters on top in the second inning. Wisconsin Rapids posted five hits in the game including a double by Williams.

Stroh earned the win with seven shutout innings of work as the Rafters starter. He gave up just one hit and struck out nine batters in the outing. Jimmy Borzone pitched a clean eighth inning and Brayden Bonner closed the game in the ninth to get the save.