Davante Adams status remains bleak ahead of game

The Packers were successful in moving the ball without Davante Adams against the Cowboys. Aaron Jones stepped up and propelled the Packers to a huge win.

The Packers would still like to have Davante Adams back for Monday Night's game.

Adams sounded bleak when talking about coming back for the Packers game against the Lions.

The star wide receiver said that he's taking it day-to-day, but that his foot feels fine walking around Walmart, but cutting on a football field is a completely different action.

"Monday, I'm not sure just yet. It is a major injury. It's something that we got to pay attention to and make sure we monitor in the correct way to make sure it's not getting reaggravated it later on this season, or I comeback a little too early and really mess the thing up. We just really trying to pace it at this point. I can't really tell you when I'm going to play. I don't know. It doesn't feel how I want to feel at the moment, but we definitely have time," Packers receiver Davante Adams said.

