D.C. Everest student Stumpner receives scholarship from Bucks

D.C. Everest senior Alex Stumpner is one of eight students in Wisconsin to be awarded the Milwaukee Bucks Perseverance Award and the $1,000 scholarship that comes with it.

"It's surreal," said Stumpner. "An organization like the Milwaukee Bucks with the Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association, I mean those two organizations looking over the applications and saying 'This kid fits the bill.'"

Stumpner suffers from an incurable skin disease, scleroderma, which prevented him from playing football for four years, before he made his return to the gridiron last fall for his senior season.

"I know I'm not the only one who's gone through hardships," Stumpner says. "I know there are a lot of people going through hardships that are worse than what I have."

The eight award winners will be recognized at halftime of the Bucks' game against the Brooklyn Nets on April 9.

"I've never been to a Bucks game before, so this will be interesting."