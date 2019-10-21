D.C. Everest soccer leans on Schafer for leadership

No matter the sport or the team, you look to your veteran to help lead. For the D.C. Everest boys soccer team, that player is their goalkeeper Matt Schafer.

"If you're going to say something people have to listen and I think that Matt does a really good job of that," D.C. Everest soccer coach Josh Roloff said.

"As the goalie you can see the whole field, and if the coach cannot control the team you step in and control the team," Schafer added.

It might be hard to believe that Schafer did not always have the starting spot in high school. In fact he’s had to fight for every minute that he has gotten. But it’s that fight that has helped him to be that much better of a player.

"He just brings the whole package his teammates voted him almost unanimously to be a captain this year. It shows because everyone trusts him and they listen to him," Roloff explained.

One of the reasons why Matt has earned the respect from his team, is because they know how hard he works.

"A lot of good goalkeepers have come through the D.C. Everest program and I think the major thing is just being willing to work," Schafer said.

The time on the field is something the entire team cherishes, but Coach Roloff is looking to prepare his players for life after the field.

"When you look at X's and O's that only goes so far, I think the values that we teach them for off the field is probably way more important than anything on," Roloff added.

For the Everest seniors, their time spent on the field is guaranteed for one more week in the playoffs. Something they will prepare for as well as they can.

"At the end of the day, we're looking forward and come playoffs we're looking to get the job done and see how the run goes," Schafer said.

The Evergreens take on SPASH for the first round of the WIAA regional playoffs.

