Crandon, Newman punch their tickets to the WIAA State Girls Basketball Tournament

Crandon is heading to the Division 4 Girls Basketball State Tournament, and Newman clinched its spot in the Division 5 tournament.

Crandon and Marathon were in a back-and-forth battle at D.C. Everest High School. The Cardinals jumped edged the Red Raiders 63-58.

Leah Palubicki and Mara Stamper poured in 19 points for Crandon.

"It feels amazing," said Crandon senior forward Palubicki. "It's probably the best feeling in my life because I really helped out my team. I had a rough regional game (and) sectional game. Couldn't hit my shots, but they all hit tonight."

"Very overwhelmed," said Crandon senior guard Tabitha Renkas. "I wasn't ready to be done and I know the other girls weren't, so we're going to state I guess."

Newman was in control of its game the whole way. The Cardinals head to state for the third straight season by topping Oneida Nation 57-48.

Julia Seidel led all scorers with 23. Lauren Shields chipped in 14.

"We have a big group of seniors," said Newman senior guard Shields. "It's just really special for all six of us to end out our season going to the Resch again. This has been on our mind since state last year. Walking off of that court, and we want a different experience. We want a different ending to this season, and I think we're on the right path for that."

"This one is just more special because we're all seniors this year," said Newman senior guard Seidel. "All of the starters are seniors, and so this was our goal. This was our final destination that we've been working toward this entire year, and to be able to do it with a group of girls we've been playing with since fourth grade makes it that much more special."