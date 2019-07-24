College coaches excited to see talent at Stevens Point golf tournament

The US Junior Girls Championships continued on Wednesday at SentryWorld in Stevens Point. All eyes are on the athletes as match play begins.

"This is arguably the strongest junior tournament and the strongest field," said Oregon Women’s Golf Head Coach.

The players in the tournament are some of the top players for their age group. Something that coaches from all over the nation are excited to see.

"That opportunity to see them compete is very valuable. They are unbelievable committed and dedicated and you can see that in the execution," Wisconsin Coach Todd Oehrlein added.

For collegiate coaches, coming to see the players in person helps to show intangibles that they would not see otherwise.

"You hope to see their attitude, their composure on the course, and that says a lot to us about the kids and the type of people we recruit to our university,” Vaughn explained.

But for the players they keep their thoughts on the links, and the offers take care of themselves.

"I try to just focus on me and not concern myself with the coaches and what they are thinking about," Oregon commit Briana Chacon said.

Giving the fans in attendance, a chance to see the future of women’s golf.

"It's a national championship. Players practice all year and work really hard. When they get to the qualifying process they're trying their best to compete, so it's awesome to have this here," Oehrlein added.

