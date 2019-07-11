Cole Caufield takes part in first practices with Wisconsin hockey

It's been a little less than a month since Cole Caufield was drafted 15th overall by the Monteral Canadiens. The 5' 7" wing now heads to Madison to begin training with the Badgers.

Wisconsin hockey is heading to the Canada to face the University of British Columbia in a couple of exhibition games Aug. 30 and Sept. 1.

That will be Caufield's first game in a Badger sweater. So far, the first-round pick is enjoying his time practicing with the team he grew up dreaming he would play with.

"It's awesome," said Caufield. "You kind of grow up thinking what it would be like to wear this gear and this jersey, so it's been fun so far, and I love being a part of it. Ya, I think it's just obviously faster. It's the college game. I think I have some experience, so it shouldn't be too much of an adjustment for me. I think I know what to expect. I'm just going to keep trying to get better everyday."

"When you look at Cole Caufield, we've obviously watched him the past couple of years being from our state," said Wisconsin head hockey coach Tony Granato. "Being able to have the numbers that he had. Break the records that he did at the US program. Obviously, he has a ton of talent. A ton of skill. What I like most about Cole is the fact that he loves being on the rink. He's a great teammate, and he's going to do everything that he can to continue to develop and grow as a player and as a person."