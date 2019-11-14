Chase Anderson discusses trade at FCA event in Marshfield

New Toronto Blue Jay and former Brewers pitcher Chase Anderson made an appearance at a Fellowship for Christian Athletes event in Marshfield.

Anderson flew up from Texas to fulfill the commitment, despite what's been a whirlwind few weeks since he was traded from Milwaukee.

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chase Anderson at an event for Fellowship for Christian Athletes in Marshfield, Wisconsin on November 14, 2019. (WSAW)

"I knew that something might be in the works because I had an option for next year, 2020, and they had five days to pick that up or decline it after the World Series is over with," Anderson said on the trade. "I knew that four days (had) gone by, and I hadn't heard nothing from them, so I knew they were trying to work something out in a trade."

Anderson spent the last four seasons with Milwaukee, and while he's sad to leave the Badger State, he's pumped about his new opportunity north of the border.

"I think the biggest thing is it's exciting too, going somewhere new. Playing for a country in Canada, not just a state or city."

The Blue Jays finished fourth in the AL East in 2019, but have an exciting group of young players that Anderson will now share a dugout with. He's also looking forward to taking on more of a leadership role in Toronto.

"Vlad Guerrero Jr. Cavan Biggio. Bo Bichette. I think the average age in the infield was 22 years old. I'm 10 years older than that almost. It's pretty wild that I'm still playing professionally. Playing beside guys like that."

"It's going to be fun to watch those guys progress in their career and for me to further my career and just continue to get better as a pitcher and to help lead this team into September sooner rather than later."

