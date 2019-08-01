Chapman rallies A's past Brewers with two-run HR off Hader

Matt Chapman hit a two-run home run off struggling closer Josh Hader in the eighth inning to break out of a long slump and the Oakland Athletics beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-3 Thursday.

The A's trailed 3-2 when Robbie Grossman walked leading off the eighth against Hader, an All-Star reliever who pitched for a third consecutive day for the first time in his career. Chapman, who had one hit and 13 strikeouts in his previous 30 at-bats, crushed a first-pitch home run to straightaway center. Jurickson Profar added a sacrifice fly off Jay Jackson.

It's the third blown save and 11th home run allowed by Hader (1-5). He also gave up Matt Olson's walkoff home run on Tuesday. Hader has a 5.40 ERA and five homers allowed in 11 appearances since July 1.

Chad Pinder also went deep and Mark Canha added three hits to help the A's win their fourth in five games.

Christian Yelich doubled to extend his hitting streak to a career-high 19 games for Milwaukee, matching the longest streak in the majors this season. Mike Moustakas added two hits, and Trent Grisham had a sacrifice fly in his major league debut with the Brewers.

Blake Treinen (6-3) retired three batters to win, and Liam Hendriks pitched the ninth for his 10th save.

Oakland began the day a half-game behind Tampa Bay for the second AL wild card.