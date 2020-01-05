Central Wisconsin native Steve Russ on the move to Washington

Stetsonville native and Medford high school graduate Steve Russ is adding another team to his NFL resume this year. The former linebackers coach for the Carolina Panthers has been hired to coach the same position for the Washington Redskins.

The move comes days after former Panthers Coach Ron Rivera was hired to be the head coach of Washington. Now seemingly bringing some of his prior connections with him to the new destination.

Under Russ the Panthers had one of the toughest defenses in the NFL this season. They were ranked second in the league with 53 sacks, had the 8th most interceptions in the league, and had the second most safeties in the NFL.

Russ spent four season in the NFL as a player. This will be his third year coaching in the NFL.