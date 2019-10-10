Bulaga praised in offensive line improvements

The Packers offensive line has improved through the first five games of the season. Green Bay has only given up two sacks a game. That's more than a sack better than last season. Bryan Bulaga is a main reason why, but he doesn't take any credit.

"We're 4-1. I think that's the biggest thing. Guys are playing well, and we're winning football games. They kind of go hand-in-hand. It's collective thing, too, especially with us five guys up front. When we're all playing at a high level, we're playing together and there is a cohesiveness to it, guys tend to play better when everyone is on the same page," Packers lineman Bryan Bulaga said.

Bulaga has faced some of the toughest competition in the NFL. Khalil Mack, Danielle Hunter and Von Miller are just three of the names he's faced this year. Along the way, he hasn't given up a single sack in 286 snaps.

"I'm kind of an under the radar type of guy. I like to remain that way. Just going out there and doing my job. That's kind of the way I've always gone about it here. There are still a lot of things that I need to clean up and be better at. That I could do to help the team," Bulaga added.

Most players on the offensive lines are used to not getting credit. Bulaga hasn't even allowed a Q-B hit this year, but he will never talk himself up, so his coach has to do it for him.

"He's a true pro. Another guy you just don't have to worry about. You know you're going to get his best each and every week, and I think he's done a great job. He's gone up against some pretty good competition throughout the first five weeks of the season," Packers coach Matt LaFleur explained.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari said earlier this week that Bulaga is the type of guy you want on your team and that he doesn't get the credit he deserves. Come Monday night, Bulaga will try to make it six straight games this season without giving up a sack, and if he does, he won't care if he gets the recognition for the accomplishment.

