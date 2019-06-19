Bucks trade 30th pick and Tony Snell to Pistons

Bucks have traded the 30th pick in the NBA draft and Tony Snell to the Pistons for former Wisconsin Badger Jon Leuer according to ESPN.

This move would give save the Bucks four million dollars in salary this year. This also means that Snell's $12-million salary will be off the books for the 2020-2021 season.

Leuer has one-year left on his deal worth $9.5-million.

The Bucks have the option to stretch Leuer over the next three years in order to free up an extra $6-million this off-season.

Leuer is well known around Wisconsin. The 30-year-old played with the Badgers from 2007-2011 and was named an Associated Press honorable mention All-American in 2011.

The power forward also appeared with the Bucks in 2011-2012. Over his career, Leuer is averaging 6.4 points and 3.8 rebounds.