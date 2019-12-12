Bucks to participate in basketball games at prisons

The Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings will play in basketball games at correctional facilities. The events will be organized by the Represent Justice Campaign.

The Bucks plan to host their event sometime in December. According to The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears, the event will take place inside, and George Hill and Sterling Brown are expected to play.

Milwaukee and Sacramento plan to host a joint event in Milwaukee on Feb. 10.

The NBA and the Represent Justice campaign announced their partnership on Thursday. Both organizations hope to "engage audiences and spark collective action to demand a fair legal system, dignity for system-impacted communities and an end to extreme sentencing."

The NBA expects teams to do similar events in the near future.