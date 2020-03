The Bucks suffered their second straight loss as Devin Booker scored 20 of his 36 points in the first quarter of the Suns' 140-131 verdict over Milwaukee.

Phoenix took early control by outscoring the Bucks, 47-28 in the opening period. Ricky Rubio had a triple-double Phoenix with 25 points, 13 assists and 13 rebounds. Khris Middleton's 39 points couldn't stop the NBA leaders from falling to 53-11.