The bucks have signed Thanasis Antetokounmpo, who is the older brother of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Thanasis signed a two-year $3-million veteran minimum that is fully guaranteed.

Thanasis played for Panathinaikos of the Greek Basket League and also played in the Euro league. He was drafted by the Knicks in 2014.

Thanasis and Giannis join Brook and Robin Lopez as the brother duo on the Bucks,