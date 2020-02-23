Bucks officially clinch playoff berth

With the Washington Wizards loss to the Chicago Bulls tonight, the Bucks have officially locked up a playoff berth for the fourth consecutive season.

February 23 is the earliest any team in league history has secured a playoff spot, surpassing the mark held by the 2017 Golden State Warriors (February 25).

At 48-8, the Bucks are on pace to become the third team in league history to win 70 games. Milwaukee has a 6.5 game lead over the Toronto Raptors atop the Eastern Conference.