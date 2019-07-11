Bucks make Middleton signing official

Khris Middleton is officially back with the Milwaukee Bucks. He reportedly signed a 5-year deal worth $178-million.

“Khris is a critical piece of our core,” said Bucks general manager Jon Horst via a team press release. “As an All-Star, Khris was an integral part of us winning 60 games and advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals. He has also established himself as a leader on our team both on the court and in the community. We’re thrilled Khris is staying in Milwaukee and look forward to even more success together.”

Middleton, 27, averaged 18.3 points and career-highs in both rebounds (6.0) and assists (4.3) per game last season and was an All-Star for the first time in his career. He shot 44.1% from the field and 37.8% from three, appearing and starting in 77 contests for the Bucks as they won an NBA-high 60 games.

