Bucks lose first Summer League game to 76ers 107-106

The Milwaukee Bucks kicked off their Summer League play against the Philidelphia 76ers in Las Vegas Nevada. For the recent Bucks draft picks, this was their first taste of NBA action.

The game was decided by a missed last second shot that fell a few inches short for the Bucks.

The Bucks started out cold as the Sixers had a 31-19 first quarter. But the deer made a major comeback at the end thanks to a 35-20 fourth quarter.

The Bucks were lead by Jock Landale who had 25 points, 10 rebounds, and two assists. Bonzie Colson scored 22 points for the Deer, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, and two steals.