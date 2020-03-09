Bucks fall to Nuggets 109-95

Playing without four starters, the Bucks losing streak extended to three games in a 109-95 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Defending MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo missed his second straight game with a strain in his knee. Eric Bledsoe also missed the game without a knee injury. Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez also didn't play for undisclosed reasons.

Kyle Korver led the Bucks with 23 points off the bench. Jamal Murray was the Nuggets top scorer with 21, as six Denver players finished in double figures.

Milwaukee returns home Thursday to host the Boston Celtics.