Bucks' Budenholzer wins second coach of the year award

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer has been named the NBA's coach of the year. It is the second time Budenholzer has claimed the honor, also winning it with the Atlanta Hawks in 2015.

In his first season with the Bucks, Budenholzer improved the teams win total from 44 to 60, good for the best record in the NBA. Milwaukee went to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2001 as Budenholzer led the number one ranked offense and defense in the league during the regular season.