Brewers lose finale and division, head to Washington for Wild Card game

The Brewers stumble into the postseason continued on Sunday, giving up a three run lead late before falling in 13 innings to the Colorado Rockies, 4-3. Milwaukee will travel to Washington D.C. to play the Nationals in the NL Wild Card Game on Tuesday.

Sam Hilliard scored the game winning run on a Jake Faria wild pitch in the 13th inning. The Brewers had already been eliminated from the NL Central race with the Cardinals winning 9-0 over the Chicago Cubs earlier in the afternoon.