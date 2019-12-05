REPORT: Brewers trade for C Omar Narvaez from the Mariners

The Brewers are well on their way to replacing Yasmani Grandal. Milwaukee has reportedly traded pitching prospect Adam Hill and a Competitive Round B draft pick for catcher Omar Narvaez.

Narvaez has three-years left on his contract. The 27-year-old batted .278 with 22 home runs and 55 RBIs. He also racked up 2.1 WAR.

Narvaez crushed right-handers to the tune of a .289 batting average, 20 home runs and 45 RBIs last season. A sign that Narvaez may platoon with Manny Pina who hit .319 with 4 home runs and 10 RBIs against lefties.

Narvaez isn't known as a defensive catcher. The Venezuelan finished with a -20 defensive runs saved last year.