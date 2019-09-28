Brewers stunned by Rockies in ten innings 3-2

With a chance to tie the Cardinals for the NL Central lead, the Brewers gave up runs in the ninth and tenth innings to the Colorado Rockies, losing in walk-off fashion 3-2.

Eric Thames hit his 25th home run of the year for Milwaukee in the fifth inning, and Orlando Arcia added an insurance run with an RBI double in the seventh.

With the Rockies down to their last out, Josh Hader gave up a game-tying solo home run to pinch hitter Sam Hilliard in the ninth inning. Matt Albers allowed the walk-off blast to Trevor Story to lead off the bottom of the tenth.

The Cardinals now control their own destiny, a win or Milwaukee loss Sunday means they win the NL Central. A St. Louis loss and a Milwaukee win would force a game 163 in St. Louis for the division on Monday.