Brewers slip past Pirates 2-1 on Thames' homer in 8th

Eric Thames homered leading off the eighth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 on Sunday.

Thames, who entered as a pinch-hitter in the sixth, blasted an 0-1 pitch from Pirates reliever Kyle Crick (3-4) to straightaway center, a 432-foot shot that hit just below the scoreboard.

Milwaukee took two of three from its NL Central rival and moved into a first-place tie with the Chicago Cubs, who lost to Cincinnati. The Brewers finished their homestand at 5-5.

Jeremy Jeffress (2-2) pitched a scoreless eighth, and Matt Albers worked the ninth to pick up his first save of the season.

Milwaukee's Zach Davies, who had an 8.10 ERA over his previous four starts, allowed one run and six hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out two. He also drove in the Brewers' first run with a two-out single in the fourth after the Pirates intentionally waked Manny Pina.

Melky Cabrera had a run-scoring single in the first for the Pirates.

Pittsburgh's Steven Brault allowed one run and five hits but lasted just 4 2/3 innings after throwing 97 pitches.

Pirates shortstop Kevin Newman had his hitting streak halted at 19 games.