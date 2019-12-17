Brewers sign Ryon Healy to one-year contract

The Brewers announced that they have signed first baseman/third baseman Ryon Healy to a one-year contract.

Healy played for the Mariners last season. The 27-year-old batted .237 with seven home runs and 26 RBIs.

The Brewers will more than likely have Healy split time at both first base and third base.

He has a career slash line of .261/.298/.750.