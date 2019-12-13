Brewers sign Brett Anderson

Updated: Fri 3:37 PM, Dec 13, 2019

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) -- The Milwaukee Brewers announced that they have signed left-handed pitcher Brett Anderson to a one-year deal.

Anderson started for the Oakland Athletics last season. He pitched to the tune of a 13-9 record with a 3.89 ERA. The 31-year-old finished with a 2.7 WAR. Anderson ate up 176 innings last year.

Over his career, Anderson has a 59-61 record with a 4.05 ERA.

 