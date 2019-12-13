Brewers sign Brett Anderson

The Milwaukee Brewers announced that they have signed left-handed pitcher Brett Anderson to a one-year deal.

Free agent LHP Brett Anderson has officially been signed to a 1-year contract. Anderson went 13-9 with a 3.89 ERA in 31 starts with Oakland in 2019. His 13 wins marked a career high. pic.twitter.com/A8dBDLQt60 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) December 13, 2019

Anderson started for the Oakland Athletics last season. He pitched to the tune of a 13-9 record with a 3.89 ERA. The 31-year-old finished with a 2.7 WAR. Anderson ate up 176 innings last year.

Over his career, Anderson has a 59-61 record with a 4.05 ERA.