Brewers reportedly strike a deal with 1B Justin Smoak

According to multiple reports, the Brewers have inked first baseman Justin Smoak to a one-year deal worth $5 million.

The 33-year-old spent the past five seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays. Last season, he batted .208 with 22 home runs and 66 RBIs.

Smoak is a switch-hitter with most of his power coming from the left side of the plate. Nineteen of his 22 home runs came batting left handed.

The one-time all-star spent time with the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners as well.

Throughout his career, Smoak crushed 191 home runs and tallied 555 RBIs.