According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Brewers have signed infielder Eric Sogard to a one-year deal with a club option for 2021.

Sogard played for the Brewers in 2017 and 2018. The 33-year-old has a career average of .248 with 24 home runs and 165 RBIs.

Last season, Sogard split time with the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays. The utility infielder finished the season with a .290/.353/.457 slash line. He also tallied 13 home runs and 40 RBIs.