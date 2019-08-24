Brewers keep D-backs' bats quiet again in 4-0 win

Eric Thames and Trent Grisham hit back-to-back homers, Keston Hiura knocked in two runs and Chase Anderson pitched five strong innings as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-0 Saturday night.

With the win, Milwaukee pulled within two games of Chicago in the race for the second NL wild-card spot. Arizona dropped 5 1/2 games back of the Cubs, who lost to the Nationals earlier in the day.

After managing just two hits against Milwaukee on Friday, the Diamondbacks' bats again were quiet on Saturday. Arizona had just four hits, three of which came against Anderson.

Anderson (6-3) picked up the win after allowing a career-high 10 runs in his last start Sunday in Washington. Of his 87 total pitches on Saturday, the right-hander threw 60 for strikes in front of a capacity crowd of 41,737.

Thames put the Brewers on the board in the fourth with a solo home run to right field off right-hander Zac Gallen. It was Thames' 19th homer of the season.

Grisham followed with a solo shot of his own two pitches later. It was Grisham's fourth of the year and marked the fifth time this season that Milwaukee hit back-to-back homers.

Gallen (2-4) struck out eight, but failed to get enough run support and dropped the second of his last three decisions.

After striking out in his previous three plate appearances, Keston Hiura brought home two more runs for the Brewers in the seventh with a bases-loaded line drive to center field. The single scored Christian Yelich and Mike Moustakas. Yelich reached base after being plunked by reliever Andrew Chafin. Yelich added a double, his 26th of the season.

Christian Walker led Arizona with two base hits. Jerrod Dyson and Ketel Marte each added a double.

