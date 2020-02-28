Brewers extend pitcher Freddy Peralta

The Brewers announced that they have signed right-handed pitcher Freddy Peralta to a five-year extension.

The deal runs through 2024 with club options for 2025 and 2026.

Freddy Peralta said his agent didn’t want him to sign this deal. Better to go year to year, he was told. But Peralta felt this was the best decision for him and his family in the Dominican Republic. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) February 28, 2020

The 23-year-old finished with a 7-3 record and 5.29 ERA last season in 39 games.

“We are happy to announce that we have reached a multi-year extension with Freddy that can keep him in a Brewers uniform for the better part of this decade,” general manager David Stearns said in a release. “During the initial stages of his career, Freddy has demonstrated numerous qualities that we believe will make him a quality Major League pitcher for years to come. His talent combined with his intellect and work ethic give him a great base from which to build.”

The deal buys out Peralta's arbitration years.