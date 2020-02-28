Brewers extend pitcher Freddy Peralta

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta works against a Seattle Mariners batter during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Updated: Fri 10:09 AM, Feb 28, 2020

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) -- The Brewers announced that they have signed right-handed pitcher Freddy Peralta to a five-year extension.

The deal runs through 2024 with club options for 2025 and 2026.

The 23-year-old finished with a 7-3 record and 5.29 ERA last season in 39 games.

“We are happy to announce that we have reached a multi-year extension with Freddy that can keep him in a Brewers uniform for the better part of this decade,” general manager David Stearns said in a release. “During the initial stages of his career, Freddy has demonstrated numerous qualities that we believe will make him a quality Major League pitcher for years to come. His talent combined with his intellect and work ethic give him a great base from which to build.”

The deal buys out Peralta's arbitration years.

 