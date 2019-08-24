Brewers designate starting pitcher Jhoulys Chacin for assignment

The Brewers have removed starting pitcher Jhoulys Chacin from the 40 man roster and have designated him for assignment.

Chacin has been injured with a strained oblique, but his struggles in the season started before that. The Brewers right-hander had a 5.79 ERA in 19 starts. It was a major regression from last season where the hurler had 35 starts with a 3.50 ERA.

The Brewers have also optioned outfielder Ben Gamel to triple-A. The move has cleared room for infielder Cory Spangenberg to have his contract selected for the 25 man roster.