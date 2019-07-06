Brandon Woodruff named to All Star team, replaces Hader

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff will be filling in for Brewers reliever Josh Hader for the MLB All Star Game. The news came to Woodruff during a team meeting hosted by teammate Lorenzo Cain.

Woodruff will be taking Haders spot in the pitching roster after Hader reported to be having lower back pain.

The award is well deserved for Woodruff. The Brewers starter has 10 wins already on the season, tied for most in the National League. This is Woodruffs first appearance in an All-Star game. The Brewers now have 5 All Stars in the game, tied for most in franchise history.