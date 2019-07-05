Brandon Seltzer Belts Walk-Off Grand Slam To Defeat Madison Mallards

With the Wisconsin Woodchucks trailing by two runs in the ninth inning, Brandon Seltzer stepped to the plate with the bases loaded. In clutch fashion, the recently named 2019 All-Star hit a grand slam to beat the Madison Mallards by a final score of 9-7.

Nate Madej made his seventh start of the season for the Woodchucks. The left-handed pitcher now leads the Chucks in starts. He allowed four runs on five hits. The Mallards drove in those four runs in the top of the third inning. This gave them an early 4-0 lead.

The Woodchucks would eventually fight back to tie the game. In the bottom of the third inning with the bases loaded, Alec Arnone brought everyone but himself home with a three-run scoring RBI single. This drew the Woodchucks within one run of the Mallards with the score at 4-3.

The Woodchucks tied the game in the sixth inning. Alejandro Gonzalez stepped to the plate with the bases loaded. He drove a ball to deep left center that bounced off of the wall and brought home one run. This evened the score at 4-4.

The Mallards reclaimed the lead in the seventh inning. Woodchucks relief pitcher Jose Varela allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits. The score was 7-4 with the Mallards leading until Woodchucks pinch hitter Byron Murray drove in another run for the Chucks. The recently named 2019 All-Star hit a double to left field that drove in TJ Reeves. This brought the Woodchucks within two runs of the Mallards with the score at 7-5.

Woodchucks relief pitcher Tom Ambrosino entered in the eighth inning. The Adelphi University product tossed two scoreless innings, giving the Woodchucks an opportunity to score in the bottom of the ninth. With that opportunity, the Woodchucks loaded the bases and allowed Brandon Seltzer to hit a walk-off grand slam. The Woodchucks won by a final score of 9-7.