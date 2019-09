After spending one season in New Orleans, Wisconsin Rapids native and former Badgers linebacker Vince Biegel is on the move again. The Saints have traded Biegel to the Miami Dolphins for linebacker Kiko Alonso.

The Dolphins will be Biegel's third team in three NFL seasons, after being drafted by the Packers in 2017.

Biegel has played in 23 games in two seasons, with 14 total tackles.