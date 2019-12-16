Biadasz, Taylor named to AP All-American first team

The accolades keep rolling in for Badgers center Tyler Biadasz and running back Jonathan Taylor. Both players have been named first-team All-American by the AP.

Taylor earns the honor for the second straight season, while Biadasz is on the list for the first time.The Badgers were one of four teams to have multiple players named to the first-team, along with Ohio State, LSU, and Georgia.

Linebacker Zack Baun was named to the second-team.

The Badgers continue prep for the Rose Bowl against Oregon on New Years Day.