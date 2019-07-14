Beede's pitching, hitting lead Giants past Brewers 8-3

Tyler Beede pitched effectively into the seventh inning, had two hits and drove in the go-ahead run as the San Francisco Giants beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-3 on Sunday.

Brandon Belt homered for the Giants, who took two out of three in the series.

Belt's solo homer with one out in the fifth, his 11th of the season, off Milwaukee starter Jhoulys Chacin put the Giants in front 2-1.

Christian Yelich's solo shot in the sixth, his 32nd, pulled the Brewers even before Beede's run-scoring single in the seventh put the Giants in front to stay. San Francisco sent 11 batters to the plate in the inning and tacked on five more runs after Beede's hit to break it open against Milwaukee relievers Corbin Burnes and Matt Albers.

Burnes (1-5) gave up four hits and four runs without retiring a batter.

Beede, recalled from Double-A Richmond before the game, made his ninth start of the season. He had last started for the Giants on July 2 when he earned his second career win in holding San Diego to one earned run in seven innings.

Beede (3-3) gave up seven hits and three runs in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out seven and didn't walk a batter.

Chacin, the Brewers opening-day starter, hasn't won since April 30. He gave up two runs and four hits in five innings.