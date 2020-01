The Associated Press has named Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari Second Team All-Pro.

This is Bakhtiari's fourth consecutive year being named to an All-Pro team.

According to PFF, the former fourth rounder played in 1,075 snaps and only gave up two sacks on the season. He also only committed 11 penalties.

PFF gave Bakhtiari a 78.6 grade, which is considered a solid starter.

Bakhtiari was named AP First Team All-Pro last year.