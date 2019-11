The Wisconsin Badgers are back in the win column after beating the Iowa Hawkeyes in a 24-22 win.

The Badgers returned home after being on the road since October 12th.

Jonathan Taylor tore it up again for a 250 yard day on the ground. Quarterback Jack Coan had 173 passing yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

The Badgers improve to 7-2 on the season, and are back on the road next week against Nebraska.