The Badgers home opener against Central Michigan became a blowout quickly, as Wisconsin rolled over the Chippewas 61-0.

Jonathan Taylor scored four total touchdowns, three on the ground and one through the air, and Quintez Cephus scored his first two touchdowns since returning to the team.

Jack Coan threw for 363 yards and three touchdowns. Graham Mertz also made his Badger debut late in the game, completing four of five passes for 35 yards.