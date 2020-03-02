Badgers ranked #24 in the country in latest AP poll

The Badgers are one of the hottest teams in college basketball, and now they're also one of the top 25 teams in the nation. Wisconsin came in at #24 in the latest AP poll.

It's the first time Wisconsin has been ranked this season. The Badgers have won six games in a row, and sit within one game of the Big Ten lead with two regular season games remaining.

Wisconsin finishes their regular season slate at home against Northwestern, and then on the road at Indiana.

Kansas sits atop the rankings for the second consecutive week.