Badgers announce Jack Coan as the starting quarterback

It was something that was assumed at the beginning of the year, but has now been made official. The Badgers have selected junior quarterback Jack Coan as the starter for the 2019 season.

Coan has the most experience of the four quarterbacks on the roster.

His most recent start was in the 35-3 win against the Miami Hurricanes in the Pinstripe Bowl.

He has played in 11 games over his career at Wisconsin. He has thrown for 551 yards and 5 touchdowns with a 62.2% passing percentage.