The Big Ten Conference unveils Wisconsin basketball's conference schedule

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) -- Wisconsin basketball will open up Big Ten play against Indiana at the Kohl Center on Dec. 7.
The Badgers will follow it up with a trip to Rutgers on Dec. 11.
Some marquee games include a home-road matchup with Michigan State. Wisconsin will travel to East Lansing on Jan. 17, and then host the Spartans on Feb. 1.
The Badgers will travel to Minneapolis to face the Gophers on Feb. 5. Wisconsin will also host Minnesota on March 1.
Wisconsin has a home-and-road with Purdue. The road game is Jan. 24. The home game is Feb. 18.
Here is the complete Badgers basketball schedule:
Nov. 1 - vs. UW-La Crosse
Nov. 5 - vs. St. Mary's - Sioux Falls, SD
Nov. 8 - vs. Eastern Illinois
Nov. 13 - vs. McNeese State
Nov. 17 - vs. Marquette
Nov. 21 - vs. Green Bay
Nov. 25 - vs. Richmond - Brooklyn, NY
Nov. 26 - vs. Auburn/New Mexico - Brooklyn, NY
Dec. 4 - @ NC State
Dec. 7 - vs. Indiana
Dec. 11 - @ Rutgers
Dec. 21 - vs. Milwaukee
Dec. 28 - @ Tennessee
Dec. 31 - vs. Rider
Jan. 3 - @ Ohio State
Jan. 8 - vs. Illinois
Jan. 11 - @ Penn State
Jan. 14 - vs. Maryland
Jan. 17 - @ Michigan State
Jan 21 - vs. Nebraska
Jan. 24 - @ Purdue
Jan. 27 - @ Iowa
Feb. 1 - vs. Michigan State
Feb. 5 - @ Minnesota
Feb. 9 - vs. Ohio State
Feb. 15 - @ Nebraska
Feb. 18 - vs. Purdue
Feb. 23 - vs. Rutgers
Feb. 27 - @ Michigan
March 1 - vs. Minnesota
March 4 - vs. Northwestern
March 7 - @ Indiana