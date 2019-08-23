The Big Ten Conference unveils Wisconsin basketball's conference schedule

Wisconsin basketball will open up Big Ten play against Indiana at the Kohl Center on Dec. 7.

The Badgers will follow it up with a trip to Rutgers on Dec. 11.

Some marquee games include a home-road matchup with Michigan State. Wisconsin will travel to East Lansing on Jan. 17, and then host the Spartans on Feb. 1.

The Badgers will travel to Minneapolis to face the Gophers on Feb. 5. Wisconsin will also host Minnesota on March 1.

Wisconsin has a home-and-road with Purdue. The road game is Jan. 24. The home game is Feb. 18.

Here is the complete Badgers basketball schedule:

Nov. 1 - vs. UW-La Crosse

Nov. 5 - vs. St. Mary's - Sioux Falls, SD

Nov. 8 - vs. Eastern Illinois

Nov. 13 - vs. McNeese State

Nov. 17 - vs. Marquette

Nov. 21 - vs. Green Bay

Nov. 25 - vs. Richmond - Brooklyn, NY

Nov. 26 - vs. Auburn/New Mexico - Brooklyn, NY

Dec. 4 - @ NC State

Dec. 7 - vs. Indiana

Dec. 11 - @ Rutgers

Dec. 21 - vs. Milwaukee

Dec. 28 - @ Tennessee

Dec. 31 - vs. Rider

Jan. 3 - @ Ohio State

Jan. 8 - vs. Illinois

Jan. 11 - @ Penn State

Jan. 14 - vs. Maryland

Jan. 17 - @ Michigan State

Jan 21 - vs. Nebraska

Jan. 24 - @ Purdue

Jan. 27 - @ Iowa

Feb. 1 - vs. Michigan State

Feb. 5 - @ Minnesota

Feb. 9 - vs. Ohio State

Feb. 15 - @ Nebraska

Feb. 18 - vs. Purdue

Feb. 23 - vs. Rutgers

Feb. 27 - @ Michigan

March 1 - vs. Minnesota

March 4 - vs. Northwestern

March 7 - @ Indiana