Arcia's 3-run homer lifts Brewers to 4-2 win over Mariners

Orlando Arcia hit a three-run homer and the Milwaukee Brewers avoided a three-game sweep with a 4-2 win over the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.

Chase Anderson (4-2) bounced back after he allowed six runs in his previous start. Anderson allowed two runs, one earned, and struck out six in 5 1/3 innings.

He also kicked off a four-run fourth inning with an RBI sac bunt with the bases loaded. Arcia followed and slammed Mike Leake's next pitch to right for a three-run homer before Leake retired Yasmani Grandal to end the inning.

Leake (7-7) allowed four runs, eight hits and a walk while striking out five over six innings.

Matt Albers and Junior Guerra got Milwaukee through the seventh without further damage and Josh Hader earned his 19th save of the season, striking out three batters over two scoreless innings.

Tim Beckham and Daniel Vogelbach hit back-to-back RBI doubles in the sixth for Seattle.

