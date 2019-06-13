Antigo wins first D2 state baseball title

The Antigo Red Robins have won their first state title in program history with a 8-3 win over Union Grove.

Union Grove started the scoring with 2 runs in the 1st inning. Antigo answered with 2 runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning.

The Broncos took the lead in the 4th, but a Logan Doering went deep on a two-run home run in the 5th to put the Red Robins in the lead for the first time.

"Awe man," said Doering. "Just knowing (it's) the state championship game (and my) senior year, I don't know. That was probably the best moment of my life. Still speechless now."

The Antigo offense exploded then in the bottom of the 6th inning, scoring 4 runs to take an 8-3 lead.

The Red Robins were then able to pick up 3 outs, and never let go of their lead. Winning the game after making their first appearance in the state tournament since 1995.

"My phone is blowing up right now in my back pocket," said Antigo senior Eric Langseth. "The support behind this community is absolutely nuts. Our stands were just packed. It's unbelievable. For sure. There is no feeling like it. Honestly, I don't think anyone believed in us this year. I think these guys came out, and we wanted it so bad. We never wanted it to end and look at us now. We beat the No. 1 team, and we come out here, and we win the state championship. I mean what words to describe that. Unbelievable. There is chills running down my body right now. It's incredible."