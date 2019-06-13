Antigo upsets West De Pere to advance to D2 title game

Fear no one. That was the mindset for the Antigo Red Robins as they went into their game against the No. 1 ranked team in Division 2.

The Red Robins played fearless. They put the first run on the board thanks to a Nevin Cornelius RBI fielder's choice in the 3rd.

"For me it was huge because they didn't throw their number one, so to me that shows they weren't expecting a tough game from us," said Antigo head coach Scott Farmer. "They were saving their number one thinking that they could use him in the championship game. I kinda used that as a go-getter with the guys. That's been our motto all year is respect everyone and fear no one."

They never looked back. Starting pitcher Brady Renfro was electric. He pitched a complete game shutout. Renfro only gave up five hits with seven strikeouts. The three biggest strikeouts came in the 2nd inning when there were runners on 2nd and 3rd with nobody out.

The Red Robins found some insurance in the 5th with a Cornelius RBI single to make it 2-0. Then, Antigo added one more when Logan Doering reached on a throwing error scoring Renfro.

"Regionals and sectionals winning, it just gets better and better," said Antigo junior Nevin Cornelius. "It's just amazing how everybody is excited, and my shoulder bump with my right fielder. It's good."

Antigo advances to its first WIAA State Baseball Championship game since 1970 where it will face Union Grove at 3 p.m.