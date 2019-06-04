Antigo, Stratford and Athens punch their tickets to the state baseball tournament

When the buses pull up on Tuesday, the WIAA State Baseball Tournament will see two new teams and one returning from the Central Wisconsin area.

Antigo was the first team to seal its fate in a dominating performance over Tomah. The Red Robins topped Tomah 7-0 to head to state for the first time since 1995. Antigo is looking to win its first state tournament in team history. This will be the Red Robins sixth tournament appearance.

Next up is the Stratford Tigers. Stratford's game came down to the wire. The Tigers took a 3-1 lead, but St. Mary's Springs stormed back to tie the game. Stratford struck paydirt scoring in the 7th to clinch their first birth to state since 1989. They are also looking for their first title. It's their second appearance.

Finally, the Athens Blue Jays are making their third appearance in a row. Athens took down Gibraltar 5-3 to advance to state. The Blue Jays are the defending state champions. This will be their fourth appearance. They have won every single year they have made it to the state tournament.