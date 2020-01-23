Antetokoumpo named All-Star captain for second straight season

Giannis Antetokoumpo has been named an All-Star captain for the second consecutive season. The Greek Freak is an All-Star for the fourth straight year.

Antetokounmpo led the voting among all Eastern Conference players. He's one of the leaders in the MVP race after winning the award last year. He's averaging 30 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game.\

The other starters in the Eastern Conference are Trae Young, Kemba Walker, Pascal Siakam, and Joel Embiid.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers will be the other All-Star captain.

The All-Star game will take place February 16 at the United Center in Chicago.