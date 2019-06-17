Adam Frank Knocks In Three Runs To Beat The Booyah

After losing to the Booyah in Green Bay yesterday, the Wisconsin Woodchucks returned to their home in Wausau at Athletic Park to beat the Booyah by a final score of 5-2.

The Woodchucks’ 1-2 punch of Brandon Seltzer and Adam Frank got the inning started right away. Seltzer led things off by walking for his 14th time this season, which now leads the Woodchucks. Adam Frank then stepped to the plate and belted a two-run home run over the left center wall. This was Frank’s fourth long ball of the season. He now leads the Woodchucks in home runs.

The Woodchucks carried their 2-0 lead into the third inning when Green Bay managed to score their first run of the game. Ty Herrenbruck hit a single to left that scored Jacob Buchberger from third. This made the score 2-1 with the Woodchucks still leading.

After missing the past week with an injury, Woodchucks outfielder TJ Reeves made his return in tonight’s game. He was the designated hitter and batted third in the lineup. In the bottom of the third inning, Reeves hit a solo home run. The Alabama product now has at least one RBI in both of his two games with the Woodchucks. Reeves’ solo blast extended the Woodchucks lead to 3-1.

Myles Gayman started on the mound for the Woodchucks. In his fourth start, Gayman tossed five innings. He allowed two runs on seven hits. The Junior from Barry University walked one and struck out four. Gayman is now tied with Nate Madej as the Woodchucks leader in strikeouts with 20.

Gayman allowed his second run of the game in the fifth inning after a wild pitch. The Booyah runner scored from third and made the score 3-2 with the Woodchucks still leading. Gayman exited after the fifth inning. Colson Geisler came on in relief in the sixth inning. He pitched through the eighth inning and was flawless. The pitcher from Texas A&M allowed zero hits and struck out six batters.

The Woodchucks added to their lead in the bottom of the seventh inning. Once again, it was Brandon Seltzer and Adam Frank who were responsible for the scoring. Seltzer singled to right field and later stole second base. With Seltzer in scoring position, Frank hit a single to center field that scored Seltzer. This was Frank’s second hit and third RBI of the night. He extended the Woodchucks lead to 4-2.

The Woodchucks added some insurance in the eighth inning when left fielder Nate Stinson got on base by singling to center field. He then got in scoring position by stealing second base. First baseman Santino Miozzi then hit Stinson in with an RBI double. This gave the Woodchucks a 5-2 lead.

The Woodchucks brought on Tom Ambrosino to close out the game in the ninth inning. He struck out the first batter he faced, got the second to fly out to center, and secured the final out with a forward-facing K. He struck out the final batter swinging to secure the Woodchucks victory by a score of 5-2. Ambrosino now leads the Woodchucks in saves with four.

