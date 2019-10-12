8 Wisconsin hammers Michigan State at home 38-0

The Badgers continued to roll to begin the 2019 season with a 38-0 pounding of Big Ten rival Michigan State.

Jonathan Taylor scored two touchdowns, and the number one defense in the country stifled the Spartans offense all afternoon. Michigan State gained 149 yards the entire game.

Ranked number eight in the country coming into the day, the Badgers figure to move up after #3 Georgia was upset by South Carolina earlier in the day.

Wisconsin hits the road for another Big Ten game against Illinois next Saturday.