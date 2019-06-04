Merrill's Dettmering wins WIAA Division 1 Individual Golf Title

Merrill's Russell Dettmering has been crowned a state champion. Dettmering shot a 71 (-1) on day one of the tournament, but he followed it up with an outstanding 66 (-6) to finish the tournament with a 137.

Dettmering won the tournament by six strokes. He also shot the the third lowest Division 1 score in WIAA history over 36 holes. The record is held by Andy Hansen of Homestead in 2006 and Jordan Niebrugge of Homestead in 2012 who both shot 136.

Dettmering is the first state champion from the WSAW viewing area since Wausau East's Anthony Aicher in 2009.